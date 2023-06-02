Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $492.18 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,040,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885,456 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises approximately 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.54% of Kroger worth $492,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Kroger by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 359,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. 3,125,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

