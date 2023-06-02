Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $648.82 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,867 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.88% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $648,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,296,000 after acquiring an additional 86,980 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,926 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,799,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 13,566 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 301,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,952,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,273 shares of company stock worth $19,062,265. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.05. 578,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $243.17 and a twelve month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

