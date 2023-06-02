Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8,817.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,813,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,737,405 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $281,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of WFC traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. 7,724,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,401,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $155.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

