Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $319.71 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,489,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,712,000. PayPal accounts for about 0.4% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of PayPal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

PYPL stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $64.28. 9,805,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,467,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

