Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,978,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,150 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Southern worth $212,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

