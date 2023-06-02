Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,838,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $231,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,991,000 after purchasing an additional 239,938 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Grid by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,083,000 after buying an additional 131,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,093,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,959,000 after acquiring an additional 43,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 1,080 ($13.35) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.45) to GBX 1,280 ($15.82) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.21) to GBX 1,275 ($15.76) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,183.75.

National Grid Trading Down 0.6 %

National Grid Increases Dividend

Shares of NGG traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $66.71. 483,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,933. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

See Also

