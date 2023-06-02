Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,649,304 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,649,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Micron Technology worth $190,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 43,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $4,995,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Micron Technology by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,700,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,013,000 after buying an additional 518,100 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $40,734,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.67. 7,400,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,632,154. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,320 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

