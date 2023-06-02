Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,592,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241,843 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.4% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Coca-Cola worth $292,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.28. 6,647,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,247,557. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $265.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,648,159 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.