Renren (NYSE:RENN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Renren Stock Performance
Shares of RENN stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. Renren has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $33.91.
Insider Transactions at Renren
In other Renren news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $4,586,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,388,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Renren
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.