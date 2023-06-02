Renren (NYSE:RENN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Stock Performance

Shares of RENN stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. Renren has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $33.91.

Insider Transactions at Renren

In other Renren news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $4,586,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,388,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Renren

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Renren by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Renren by 781.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Renren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 21.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

