Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Reservoir Media Price Performance

NASDAQ RSVR opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $415.32 million, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSVR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the second quarter worth about $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 46.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

