ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.13% of ResMed worth $650,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $4,648,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.82. The company had a trading volume of 46,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,365. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.05. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,451 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,032 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

