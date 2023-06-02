ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $218.69 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,451 shares of company stock worth $6,818,032 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

