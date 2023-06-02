Restore (LON:RST) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $312.11

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.11 ($3.86) and traded as low as GBX 245 ($3.03). Restore shares last traded at GBX 247 ($3.05), with a volume of 796,315 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 590 ($7.29) to GBX 550 ($6.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 450 ($5.56) to GBX 400 ($4.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Restore Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 280.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 310.70. The company has a market capitalization of £338.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,062.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02.

Restore Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Restore

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,833.33%.

In other Restore news, insider Neil Ritchie purchased 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £19,972.33 ($24,681.57). In other Restore news, insider Charles Bligh purchased 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £9,978.92 ($12,331.83). Also, insider Neil Ritchie purchased 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £19,972.33 ($24,681.57). 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

