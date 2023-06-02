Reviewing Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bank of America pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intesa Sanpaolo and Bank of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bank of America 2 6 10 0 2.44

Volatility & Risk

Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 82.64%. Bank of America has a consensus price target of $36.77, suggesting a potential upside of 32.35%. Given Bank of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Bank of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 1.87 $3.74 billion N/A N/A Bank of America $115.05 billion 1.92 $27.53 billion $3.33 8.34

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Bank of America 21.85% 11.72% 0.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of America beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm’s customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group’s treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headq

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The GWIM segment offers solutions to meet clients’ needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation model for both core and no

