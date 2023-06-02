RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stake Raised by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLJ opened at $10.76 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

