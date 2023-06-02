Robinson (LON:RBN) Trading 1.6% Higher

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.17). 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 8,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.16).

Robinson Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.27.

Robinson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Robinson’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

