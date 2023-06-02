Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYCEY. Barclays lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.68) to GBX 160 ($1.98) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter valued at $30,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth $385,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

