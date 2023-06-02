Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on RYCEY. Barclays lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.68) to GBX 160 ($1.98) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter valued at $30,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth $385,000.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)
