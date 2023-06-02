Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Robert D. Johnson Sells 250 Shares

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $458.91. 199,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,264. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $463.90.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roper Technologies Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.
