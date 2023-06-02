Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Robert D. Johnson Sells 250 Shares

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $458.91. 199,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,264. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

