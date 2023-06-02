Royal Bank of Canada Lowers City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $7.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
CIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
NYSE CIO opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $14.24.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 122.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 369,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $5,674,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $1,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 658.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 188,184 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 179,688 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
