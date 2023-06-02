RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 5,086 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,029. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

