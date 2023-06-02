RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

IWO stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.15. The company had a trading volume of 226,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,802. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $248.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.