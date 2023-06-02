RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 282.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,319,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,483,295. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.17 and a 200 day moving average of $180.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

