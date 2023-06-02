RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 466,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP stock remained flat at $22.22 during trading hours on Friday. 2,335,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,254. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

