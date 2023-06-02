RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.64. 2,527,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,844,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

