RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $91.81. The company had a trading volume of 127,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,822. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $94.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

