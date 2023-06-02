RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.9% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,329,000 after buying an additional 1,365,359 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,326,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,743,000 after purchasing an additional 833,389 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,286. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

