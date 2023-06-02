Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Down 8.3%

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 125,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 182,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

