Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RUTH. Stephens lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of RUTH opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

