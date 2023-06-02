Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RUTH. Stephens lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.
Shares of RUTH opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.83.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
