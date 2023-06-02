Safe Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $133.09 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Safe has a total market cap of $133.09 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $6.39 or 0.00023597 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00132465 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00057306 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00039525 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000481 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.55678572 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

