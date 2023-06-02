Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $134.80

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.80 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.37). Saga shares last traded at GBX 111.60 ($1.38), with a volume of 230,081 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.65. The company has a market capitalization of £163.64 million, a PE ratio of -61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

