Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Salesforce updated its Q2 guidance to $1.89-1.90 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.41-7.43 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.03. 11,022,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,830,741. The company has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.19 and its 200-day moving average is $171.30.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $157,485,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $458,735,000 after acquiring an additional 588,794 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

