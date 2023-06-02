SALT Hits Market Cap of $3.44 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $10,686.41 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019873 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015995 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,089.36 or 1.00012676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02835682 USD and is down -7.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,672.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

