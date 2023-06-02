Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Raised to $24.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s current price.

IOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Samsara Stock Down 1.4 %

IOT opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $59,795.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,272.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $59,795.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 362,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,272.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $66,713.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,068 shares in the company, valued at $18,170,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,314,254 shares of company stock worth $102,000,530. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

