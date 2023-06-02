Samsara Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 5,164 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 87% compared to the typical volume of 2,762 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Samsara Stock Up 28.6 %

Shares of IOT traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,145,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $24.56.

Insider Activity

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $59,795.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,272.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $59,795.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 362,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,272.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $66,713.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 908,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,170,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,314,254 shares of company stock valued at $102,000,530 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 107,262 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Samsara by 2,682.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 169,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Samsara by 9,807.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Samsara by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 129,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

