Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.05 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $17.05 million and approximately $4,785.07 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,358,481,232 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,895,009 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

