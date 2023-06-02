Sapphire (SAPP) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $17.69 million and $5,594.68 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,890.26 or 0.06982701 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,358,101,232 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,468,609 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

