SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.54% of SBA Communications worth $162,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.11. The stock had a trading volume of 525,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,703. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $218.61 and a 1 year high of $356.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.74.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.