Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Hits New 52-Week High at $225.00

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.76), with a volume of 161543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.72).

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £268.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 210.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 208.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund

(Get Rating)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.