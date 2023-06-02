Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.30.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

