Seaway Energy Services (CVE:SEW) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Seaway Energy Services Inc. (CVE:SEW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 5,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 106,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Seaway Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.59 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

About Seaway Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Seaway Energy Services Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek new business opportunities and financing activities. Previously, it was involved in the provision of environmental consulting services to the petroleum and natural gas industry. The company was formerly known as Dolce Financial Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seaway Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaway Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.