Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $46.08 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 30.1% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC owned 0.15% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $46,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $102.24. 8,464,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,275,678. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.13.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

