Second Half Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,284 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.1% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.11. 29,721,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,449,852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.81. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $355.83.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.