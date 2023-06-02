Secret (SIE) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Secret has a total market cap of $12.38 million and approximately $638.09 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00133103 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00039588 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00023676 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000482 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00422416 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,087.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

