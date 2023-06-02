SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.64% from the company’s previous close.

S has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Westpark Capital lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.98.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $693,826.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 604,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at $11,479,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,537 shares of company stock worth $8,216,074. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 7.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 6.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

