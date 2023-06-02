SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $22.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.52. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,682,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 476,537 shares of company stock worth $8,216,074. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 64,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after acquiring an additional 746,892 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $171,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

