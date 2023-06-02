Serum Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $9.06 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

