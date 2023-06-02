Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 14,991 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.
Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.31. 5,230,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,771,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,014.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.
Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
