Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,756,000 after buying an additional 654,436 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 917,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,900,000 after purchasing an additional 116,145 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.45. 4,541,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,319,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,433 shares of company stock valued at $47,219,169. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.