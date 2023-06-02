Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,270 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 42,244 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 353,972 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of LCID traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,466,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,331,295. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

