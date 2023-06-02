Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,578,881 shares of company stock worth $916,774,583. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of OXY traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.14. 6,180,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,613,598. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
